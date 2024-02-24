EU to open innovative defense office in Kyiv - Leyen

The EU plans to open an innovative defense office in Kyiv and integrate Ukraine into the European defense industry.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing the telethon.

"We are doubling our military support for Ukraine. We have already provided 28 billion euros and are working to create a special fund for the purchase of weapons. At the same time, the defense industry of the EU countries is increasing its capabilities. We have already provided half a million rounds of ammunition, and by the end of the year we will have provided one million rounds... We want to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," the European Commissioner said.

According to her, a new strategy for the defense industry is currently being developed and will be presented in three weeks.

"This will be the first step towards integrating Ukraine into our defense industrial programs in Europe. We are learning from your experience on the battlefield, we want to intensify this cooperation and we want to open an innovative defense office in Kyiv," she added.

