Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not use weapons of partners on territories of other states

Ukraine will never use the weapons of its partners on the territories of other states, only on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As for the downing of the A-50 and other aircraft of our enemies, this is in any case the result of the alliance between Ukraine and its partners. Without this alliance, it would be very difficult for us, and in some areas it would be impossible to defend our state," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for their effective work in destroying enemy equipment, and the partners for supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"I will answer in general: if this plane is flying over the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, we use our weapons, if it is flying in other directions, we use Ukrainian weapons. Ukraine has no possibility, no right and will never use the weapons of its partners in territories other than the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the President of Ukraine added.

