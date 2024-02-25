Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 409,820 people (+810 per day), 6,542 tanks, 9,981 artillery systems, 12,441 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 409,820 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.02.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 409,820 (+810) persons,
tanks ‒ 6542 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles ‒ 12441 (+16) units,
artillery systems - 9981 (+29) units,
MLRS – 999 (+0) units,
air defense equipment ‒ 684 (+0) units,
aircraft – 340 (+0) units,
helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 7681 (+22),
cruise missiles ‒ 1907 (+2),
ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks – 13,011 (+23) units,
special equipment ‒ 1578 (+2)