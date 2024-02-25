Attack of "Shahed" on Khmelnytsky region: infrastructure facility was damaged

This morning, the enemy struck Khmelnytskyi once again.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Khmelnytskyi RMA.

"Air defense forces were working. However, as a result of the attack, the infrastructure object was damaged.

There was no information about the victims or the damage to the housing stock," the message says.

Attack by "Shahed" on February 25

As reported, according to the Air Force, 16 of the 18 "Shaheds" were destroyed.

This morning, the Kyiv region was also attacked by attack UAVs. The anti-aircraft defense was working, no enemy hits on residential and critical infrastructure were recorded