The Russian army occupied the next settlement after Avdiivka - the village of Lastochkyne.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

"The enemy has occupied Lastochkyne. The Ruscists continue to put pressure on Severne and Orlivka," the statement said.

The capture of the village was also confirmed by a fighter of the 24th Aidar Brigade with the call sign "Osman". On his Telegram channel, he said that Ukrainian units had left Lastochkine to avoid losses in personnel and to prevent Russians from blocking logistical routes.

In addition, Russian resources published video and photo evidence of the presence of occupation troops in the village.

At the same time, the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that on 24 February, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 occupants' attacks near the settlements of Lastochkyne, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

