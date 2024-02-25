Syrskyi visited advanced command posts at front: He immediately made decision to improve combat capability

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov visited the advanced command posts of military units and units in the area of hostilities.

Syrsky announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"We listened to the commanders of the troop groups regarding the situation in the areas of responsibility. The situation is difficult in many directions and requires constant control. The enemy carries out regular assaults on the positions of our troops," the message says.

According to Syrskyi, they carefully analyzed the situation and discussed steps for the future. In particular, regarding the potential of maneuverable and positional defense, strengthening of individual areas.

Sirskyi also emphasized the importance of coordination and proper operational interaction of all Defense Forces, preserving the lives of our servicemen and women.

Read more: Syrsky on second anniversary of full-scale invasion: No one in world believed, but Ukraine took fight and survived

"Talked with the commanders of brigades and separate battalions about the state of affairs on the ground. We analyzed problems that are not systemic. We immediately decided to improve combat capability, stability, and management. Despite the difficult situation, our soldiers courageously hold their lines and positions. The enemy is suffering irreparable losses.

I personally thanked the brigade and unit commanders for their decisive actions and initiative," he summarizes.