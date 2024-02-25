Half of arms deliveries do not arrive in Ukraine on time, because of which we have to lose people and territories - Umerov

Ukraine is doing everything possible and impossible, but work at the front is complicated without timely supplies.

As Censor.NET informs, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum.

"Because the situation is always dynamic, always changing, 50% of the weapons are not delivered on time. What stands out, if it does not arrive on time, then we lose people and territory. This is a war where the Allies must ensure timely delivery, because without air superiority still "There has never been a time in history when a war was fought without air superiority," said the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

