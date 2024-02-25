Fierce battles continue in Tavria direction - Tarnavsky

In the operational zone of the "Tavria" OSGT, our soldiers continue to conduct a defensive operation and restrain the assault actions of the Russians.

This was announced by the commander of the "Tavria" OSGT Oleksandr Tarnavsky on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, fierce fighting continues. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 32 air strikes and 6 missile strikes, carried out 59 combat clashes, 951 artillery barrages, and 93 kamikaze drone strikes.

"The total losses of the aggressor were: in manpower - 284 people, in weapons and military equipment - 22 units, not including UAVs. In particular, these are 3 tanks, 9 combat armored vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 6 cars. 212 enemy UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed "Four more Russian occupiers have been captured," he said.

