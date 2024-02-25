Russians have changed tactics of shelling energy system of Ukraine: they primarily attack industrial regions - Halushchenko

Russian troops have changed the tactics of shelling the energy system of Ukraine. Last winter, they massively attacked the energy system of the entire country, and now they are striking primarily at industrial regions, trying to influence the economy through energy.

As Galushchekno explained, shelling is currently taking place every day. Every day, the enemy fires at front-line generation facilities and substations.

"If last winter they massively attacked the energy system of the entire country in order to achieve a blackout of the state, then this winter they chose a different tactic - they attack certain regions, that is, the energy system of certain regions, primarily industrial ones. That is, they are trying to influence the economy through the energy sector in order to stop the largest production," explained the minister.

According to Galushchenko, the enemy realized that he would not be able to defeat the power system, so he changed his tactics. However, there is still no success.

"It is important that last winter, when up to 2,000 missiles and drones were used to strike the entire energy system, they were actually defeated," the minister added.

