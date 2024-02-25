Over two years, Russia fired at Ukraine 110,000 times

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have shelled Ukrainian territory 110,000 times, mostly at civilian infrastructure.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum.

"Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Ukraine has been shelled 110,000 times, and these are mainly objects of civilian infrastructure. And this is always the departure of huge forces of our rescuers and police to the places of liquidation of the consequences of such shelling," he said.

Ihor Klymenko emphasized that during this time only the National Police documented 113,000 war crimes.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that if international partners invited Ukrainians to training a year ago, where they instructed how to work for rescuers, how to dismantle debris and document crimes, now Ukrainian law enforcement officers are already receiving dozens of requests to exchange, unfortunately, bitter experiences.

"Ukrainians can provide international partners with maximum information regarding the elimination of the consequences of enemy shelling. After all, the protocols we work according to are being improved every day. Thanks to this, we can work very quickly and efficiently," Klymenko explained.