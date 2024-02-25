Over week, Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed approximately 7390 occupiers and 1154 pieces of weapons and military equipment, - Land Forces. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week of February 18-25, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces killed about 7,390 enemy personnel.

This was announced by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment:

55 tanks;

243 armored combat vehicles;

272 artillery systems;

15 MLRS;

10 air defense systems;

275 units of motor vehicles

38 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 aircraft, 9 cruise missiles and 232 UAVs.

