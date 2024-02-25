Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces retreated to the western outskirts of Lastochkine, where they took up prepared defensive positions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman for the Tavria OSG, in a commentary to Ukrainian Pravda.

"In the Avdiivka direction, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces retreated to the western outskirts of Lastochkine, where they took up prepared defensive positions," the statement said.

The Tavria spokesperson added that fierce fighting continues in this area of the frontline, with the enemy constantly using guided aerial bombs, artillery, and FPV drones against Ukrainian positions.

As a reminder, on February 24, DeepState analysts reported that Ukrainian units had left Lastochkine to avoid losses in personnel and to prevent the Russians from blocking logistical routes. Russian military commanders also reported the capture of the village.