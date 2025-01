On the afternoon of 25 February, an explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid alert.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosion in Zaporizhzhia," the message reads.

"An enemy attack on the village of Shyroke, Zaporizhzhia region. More details later," Fedorov added.

Watch more: Enemy armored personnel carrier with occupants on armor explodes on anti-tank mine. VIDEO of UAV