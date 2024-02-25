Iran did not transfer long-range missiles to Russia - Budanov

As of now, Iran has not transferred long-range missiles to Russia. Statements about the large-scale use of North Korean missiles are also untrue.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this during a conversation with journalists on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Thus, Budanov was asked whether Iran had transferred long-range missiles to Russia.

"There are none. This is not true," the head of Ukrainian intelligence replied.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal affected trust in Zelenskyy - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

At the same time, he noted that Russia had used several North Korean missiles against Ukraine.

"But to say that this is a large-scale use is also not true," Budanov added.