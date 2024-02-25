Zelenskyy on US aid: We need decision within month. There is hope for Congress, otherwise, I do not understand what kind of world we are starting to live in

The President, the government and the opposition in the United States have been informed that Ukraine needs to receive aid within a month.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a journalist's question about US aid to Ukraine and whether Zelenskyy hopes that the US Congress will approve aid to Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"There is hope for the Congress. I'm sure it will be positive. Otherwise, I do not understand at all what kind of world we are starting to live in. It's definitely different. That is why we are counting on the support of the Congress. They know that we need their support for a month. I have met with senators from both parties and all the signals, in different formats, are known to the president, the government and the opposition. They know that we need this decision within a month. This is our request," Zelenskyy said.

"They also know our request for air defence. We need more. In any case, this money, for the most part, remains in the United States, in those companies that are the manufacturers of the weapons we need. This should not be forgotten either. This is not a game with the Congress and the war in Ukraine. We have some steps to take. These are security guarantees. There are some very serious specifics about money. We insisted on these specifics for a reason, because we see challenges in the US. But I hope that the United States will remain the leader of democracy in the world," the President added.

