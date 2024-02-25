Ukrainian air defence cannot be strengthened without US - Zelenskyy

The President stated that it would be impossible to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence system without the United States.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference following the results of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024".

"When we talk about American assistance, we must understand that this is not a matter of financial reserves - it is a weapon. For the most part, all this money is a weapon, so you understand what the result will be. I don't have a reserve here, we have the weapons we have," he explained.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will look for other opportunities to buy weapons, take additional money, additional loans, and put pressure on partners. In this context, he noted that the Patriot system costs 1.5 billion dollars, but you cannot buy it without the United States.

"That's the answer to the question of whether Ukraine's air defence can be strengthened without the US. What is available in the world is an alternative in low quantities, so when we talk about the alternative of US aid or money, we will find the money, we will not find that many weapons," he added.

