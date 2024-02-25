Russians had plans for our counter-offensive, - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian armed forces already have a new counter-offensive plan. However, only a few people in the country will know about it.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference.

The president was asked whether Ukraine would launch another counter-offensive and how it would act in this case.

"The main thing is to have a plan. And we have this plan. I will not be able to tell you the details of this plan. I will explain to you: the fewer people know the plans of the Ukrainian army, the faster the victory will be and the unexpected result for the Russians," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he said that the plan for Ukraine's counter-offensive in 2023 was, unfortunately, known to the Russians before it began.

"Frankly speaking, our counter-offensive actions last year were on the Kremlin's table even before the counter-offensive actions began. Period," he said.

