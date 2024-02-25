Zelenskyy: Decision to invite Ukraine to NATO depends on US and Germany

Today, the decision to invite Ukraine to NATO depends on the United States and Germany.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a journalist's question about the NATO summit in Washington and Ukraine's invitation to NATO, Censor.NET reports.

"The invitation depends on today, with all due respect to all partners, all partners, in principle, support Ukraine in extending an invitation to us and everyone believes that in the future Ukraine will be in NATO, but this decision depends on the United States and Germany. This is a fact. I see no risks in inviting Ukraine to NATO. The risks that are voiced behind the scenes relate to the inadequacy of Putin's reaction to Ukraine's membership in NATO. I believe that there are no risks in the invitation (of Ukraine to NATO - Ed.)," Zelenskyy said.

