Russia has not fully restored Crimean bridge, weapons are transported by ferries - Maliuk

The Kerch bridge has not been fully restored after the Ukrainian strikes, so Russians are forced to use ferries.

This was stated by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

"You must understand that the Crimean bridge has not been fully restored by the enemy and is not currently used for enemy logistics, namely for the movement of weapons, munitions, that is, their ammunition warehouses," he said.

According to him, Russia has to use ferry crossings to transport weapons.

