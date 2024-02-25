There were 81 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Enemy launched 4 missiles and 73 air strikes, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 25 February 2024.

"The seven hundred and thirty-second day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 81 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 73 air strikes, and fired 52 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and localities.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Seversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It carried out an air strike near Yamne, Sumy region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Mkhy, Buchky, Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Popivka in the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hatyshche in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, defence forces repelled five attacks near Tabaivka, Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Sinkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy launched an air strike near Vesele, Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 10 localities, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled five enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Maiorsk, Pivnichne and Zalizne in the Donetsk region. Also, more than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kurdiumivka, Klishchiivka, New York and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Severne, Stepove, Berdychi, Lastochkine and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of New York, Ocheretino, Zhelanne, Berdychi, Lastochkino, Yasnobrodivka, and Netailovo in the Donetsk region. About 25 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretine, Pervomayske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 18 times. In addition, our defenders repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Vodiane, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Volodymyrivka in the Donetsk region. Such settlements of the Donetsk region as Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations in the Novopavlivka direction. He carried out air strikes in the vicinity of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Prechystivka, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled six enemy attacks near Robotyne and one attack near Huliaipilske in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novodarivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Centre, in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, four attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made over the last day.

About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novotiahinka, Tiahinka, Krynky, Ivanivka, and Tokarivka in the Kherson region and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

Over the course of the day, defence aviation struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel and 2 positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile troops struck 1 enemy artillery position," the General Staff said in a statement.