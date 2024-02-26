CIA maintains 12 secret Russian surveillance bases in Ukraine - NYT

The US Central Intelligence Agency maintains 12 secret bases in Ukraine that help monitor the actions of the Russian armed forces and collect important data.

"The listening post in the Ukrainian forest is part of a CIA-backed network of spy bases built over the past eight years that includes 12 secret locations along the Russian border," the report said.

It is noted that around 2016, the CIA began training an elite Ukrainian unit to capture Russian UAVs and communications equipment so that CIA technicians could use them to break Russian encryption systems. One of the officers in the unit was the current head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

The CIA has also helped train a new generation of Ukrainian intelligence officers who have worked in Russia, across Europe, in Cuba and other places where Russians have a significant presence.

In addition, William Burns, the CIA director, made a secret visit to Ukraine last Thursday, his 10th visit since the invasion.

During the invasion, the CIA provided critical intelligence information, including where and with what weapons systems Russia planned to strike.

