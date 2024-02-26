Don’t be afraid of Donald Trump’s return to White House, he won’t let Putin win in Ukraine - Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that any US president will not allow Putin to win in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Johnson said this in an interview with European Pravda.

"I am not so pessimistic about Trump. I don't think any president of the United States of America can allow Putin to win in Ukraine. I just don't see that possibility," Johnson said.

He recalled that Trump was the first US president to provide Ukraine with serious weapons - Javelins, which proved to be very important in the battle for Kyiv.

The former British prime minister also recalled that Trump carried out the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats. Back then, 60 officials left the United States.

"American domestic politics is complicated. But when it comes down to it, the interests of the United States of America will prevail. And the US interest is to support Ukraine, to support democracy, to prevent aggression. There are many obvious reasons for this," Boris Johnson said.

In addition, the politician is sure that Donald Trump's interest is not in making everyone believe that he was defeated by Putin.