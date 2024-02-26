Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 410,700 people (+880 per day), 6555 tanks, 9993 artillery systems, 12478 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 410,700 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.02.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 410700 (+880) people,

tanks ‒ 6555 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12478 (+37) units,

artillery systems – 9993 (+12) units,

MLRS – 1000 (+1) units,

air defense systems ‒ 686 (+2) units,

aircraft – 340 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 7707 (+26),

cruise missiles ‒ 1910 (+3),

ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 13037 (+26) units,

special equipment ‒ 1580 (+2)

Read more: In Mariinka direction, enemy tried to break through defense 39 times - General Staff