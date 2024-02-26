Air defense destroyed 9 "Shaheds" and three X-59 missiles at night - Air Force

On the night of 26 February, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, two S-300 air defence systems from Belgorod region, three X-59 guided missiles and 14 Shaheds anti-radar drones, including X-31P.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of combat operations, air defence destroyed three X-59 guided missiles and 9 Shaheds in Kharkiv and Dnipro regions.

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack," the statement said.

