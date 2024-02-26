Polish carriers plan to block border with Ukraine again on March 1

Polish carriers want to resume the blockade of the border with Ukraine on Friday, 1 March. The Polish protest was formally suspended in January.

As noted, carriers from the Lublin and Podkarpackie regions want to block the crossings in Hrebenne, Dorohusk and Korczów again. It is possible that the protest will also cover access to the Medyka crossing.

Carriers complain that they are allegedly being pushed out of the market by Ukrainians.

They also demand that the obligation for Ukrainian carriers to have a permit be reinstated from November 2024.

"The Ministry of Infrastructure (of Poland - ed.) told us that a draft law would be presented to tighten control over Ukrainian carriers, but more than a week has passed and we have no draft," said Maciej Wronski, president of the Polish Transport and Logistics Association. According to him, Polish carriers continue to protest, but unofficially.

The newspaper adds that reports from Polish farmers and transporters indicate that if nothing is done to resolve this issue by Thursday, the scale and number of protests on the border with Ukraine may only increase.

