Occupants are amassing reserves in Kupyansk sector to break through our defense. Kupyansk is enemy’s target - Ukrainian Armed Forces

On 24 February, the occupants did not advance in the Kupyansk sector, and there is a relative "lull" in the fighting there.

This was announced by the head of the press service of OSGT "Khortytsia" Ilya Evlash, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.

"When we don't see anything about military clashes, it doesn't mean that there is no war going on. Artillery is being used there, Russians are throwing CABs at Ukrainian troops from bombers, etc." he said.

Answering the question about the reasons for this regrouping, Yevlash said: "They have received some kind of plan from the military leadership, they need to regroup their forces to continue the offensive."

"Most likely, this 'lull' in the fighting is due to this. The enemy is amassing its reserves there in an attempt to break through the flank of our defense, and, of course, the main target of the Russians in this area is the city of Kupyansk," the military said.

