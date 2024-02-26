Russia plans to produce 2.7 million shells in 2024 - DIU

Last year, Russia produced about 2 million rounds of 122 mm and 152 mm ammunition, and in 2024 the occupiers plan to produce 2.7 million rounds.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the situation of the Russian military industry, Censor.NET reports.

"We will see whether they will be implemented. But this requires, first of all, modernization of production, re-entry or creation of new lines. That is why we ask our partners that sanctions should be aimed at machines, materials used to make electronic chips, microcircuits, and so on," he said.

According to him, in February 2024, the Russians planned to produce 130 missiles of the "Iskander", "Kalibr", X-101, X-32, and "Kinzhal" class.

In addition, according to Skibitskyi, the Russians have already taken all the ammunition out of Belarus, and there is nothing left to take from there.

In addition, the Russians have already received 1.5 million 122 mm and 152 mm shells from North Korea, which are 70-80 years old, but half of them do not work.

In exchange for the supply of shells, missiles, and other weapons, Pyongyang seeks to receive military technologies from Moscow to build its military-industrial complex. In particular, North Korea is asking the Kremlin for nuclear weapons-related technologies.

Skibitskyi also said that a center has been set up in Russia to replace foreign components, especially electronic components, with Russian-made ones. They are of poorer quality, not as perfect, but they allow for the production of weapons.

Currently, the Russians are using missiles manufactured in the fourth quarter of 2023, i.e. right off the assembly line.

"We see that the missiles no longer meet the declared characteristics, their quality is deteriorating," the representative of the Defense Intelligence added.

