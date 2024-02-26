Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from Lastochkyne village near Avdiivka - OSGT "Tavria"

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from Lastochkyne village in the Avdiivka sector of Donetsk region.

This was stated by the spokesperson for OSGT "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon on 26 February, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from Lastochkyne village," he said.

According to him, such a manoeuvre was necessary to organise defence along the line of Orlivka, Tonenke, Berdychi and to prevent the enemy from advancing further west.

As a reminder, on 24 February, DeepState analysts reported that Ukrainian units had left Lastochkine to avoid losses in personnel and to prevent Russians from blocking logistical routes. Russian military commanders also reported the capture of the village. However, the day before, Lykhoviy claimed that Ukrainian Defence Forces units had withdrawn to the western outskirts of Lastochkine, where they took up prepared defensive positions.

Read more: Information that Russians have occupied Lastochkine is false, fighting is ongoing on outskirts - Tavria OSG