Ukraine has caught up with Russia in terms of production of drones like Shaheds - Kamyshin. VIDEO

Ukrainian kamikaze drones are similar to Russian-Iranian in all technical parameters.

According to Censor.NET, citing Liga.net, this was stated by Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin during a telethon.

As of 2024, Ukraine has caught up with Russia in terms of production of kamikaze drones similar to Iran's Shahed-131 and Shahed-136.

"As of this year, our ability to produce such drones is no longer inferior to Russia's," Kamyshin said.

According to him, Ukraine is succeeding both in the production of Shahed analogs and in the production of other attack drones.

"Everything that explodes in Russia is ours," the official added.

