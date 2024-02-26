Borrell to propose that EU countries create fund for Ukraine to develop drones and AI

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will propose that EU member states create a fund to help Ukraine develop drones and artificial intelligence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to El Diario.

"I am going to offer member states a fund to help Ukraine develop new tools for this war: drones and artificial intelligence," Borrell said.

According to the diplomat, the war will be resolved mainly through communication and guidance systems.

"These are small drones with a flight range of 20 kilometres, they carry a two-kilogram explosive charge, cost very little and are no longer needed to destroy a tank," he stressed.

"Tanks are used as static artillery, they do not go out into the open. Either a drone falls on them or a mine is placed under them. Everything is visible on the battlefield," the EU diplomat explained.

Borrell noted that it is now necessary to develop technologies based on a different type of warfare.

"In the face of massive attacks by small drones, like a swarm of wasps, the defensive alternative is to jam the communication system. If you can control the spectrum, the drone is useless. We have to carry classical munitions and support them with modern aspects of warfare, such as artificial intelligence. We need to develop technologies based on a different type of warfare. And they are doing it, so far with great skill, but they need more," Borrell added.