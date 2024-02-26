More than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have resumed work and are reaching pre-war capacities, - Shmyhal

Currently, 90% of enterprises in Ukraine have already resumed operations and are returning to pre-war capacities. Construction, agriculture, domestic trade and manufacturing are showing the fastest recovery rates

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the "Made in Ukraine" forum, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The resilience of Ukraine over two years of full-scale war is the result of the heroism of our Defence Forces and the result of the dedicated work of Ukrainian business," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the economy fell by 30%, and many experts predicted an economic catastrophe, "but just as experts underestimated the Ukrainian army on the battlefield, they underestimated Ukrainian entrepreneurs in the rear."

See more: At French production of CAESAR self-propelled guns, they work around clock and plan to increase pace of gun production. PHOTOS

Shmyhal stressed that it was adaptability, initiative, crisis management, and timely government support programmes that helped businesses to survive and recover.

"Today, more than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have resumed their work and are returning to their pre-war capacities," the Prime Minister said.

He specified that the fastest recovery rates are demonstrated by such sectors as construction, agriculture, domestic trade, and the processing industry.