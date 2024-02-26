We are strengthening defence line in Avdiivka direction, - Tarnavskyi

In the operational area of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, the enemy is increasing the number of air strikes (45 over the past day) and assault operations (72 combat engagements - the most in the past two weeks).

The aggressor also carried out 897 artillery attacks and 83 kamikaze strikes. This was reported by the commander of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Centre Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 40 times in the Mariinka direction alone. Near Avdiivka - 25, in Zaporizhzhia - 6.

"In the Avdiivka sector, we are strengthening the defence line and organising the defence of settlements west of Avdiivka to prevent further Russian advance and inflict maximum losses," said Tarnavskyi.

At the same time, the total enemy losses (killed and wounded) in the entire operational area of the Tavria Brigade yesterday amounted to 447 people. The vast majority of them were in the Donetsk region and near Avdiivka.

"Meanwhile, the priority for the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the difficult circumstances on the battlefield is to save the lives of our servicemen. The enemy's losses in weapons and military equipment amounted to 62 units, not including 266 UAVs. In particular, 13 tanks, 32 armoured personnel carriers, 2 artillery systems and 15 vehicles were destroyed or damaged. One enemy ammunition depot was also destroyed," the statement said.