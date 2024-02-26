4195 amendments submitted to draft law on mobilization, VR may start consideration on March 6 - Zhelezniak

People’s deputies have already submitted 4195 amendments to the draft law on mobilization No. 10449. On Tuesday, February 27, the document will be considered by the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by People's Deputy of the Voice party Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, on February 27, the document will be prepared for voting in the second reading.

People's deputies will consider amendments to the draft law.

"If everything goes well, the draft law will be considered by the Rada on March 6. Since there are a lot of amendments, this process in the parliament may take a couple of days," Zhelezniak said.

