I really want law on BES reform to be voted on in near future, everyone is waiting, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to pass a bill to reform the Bureau of Economic Security in the near future.

The Head of State said this during the forum-presentation of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine", Censor.NET reports.

"We are now working with partners to provide as many opportunities as possible to insure all investments in Ukraine against military risks. We are working in many areas to preserve and expand the opportunities for Ukrainian exports. We are working on changes in our institutions to give more confidence to businesses. In particular, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine needs to reform the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. Any opportunities for government agencies to put pressure on business must be closed.

By the way, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is present here. I really want the law to be voted on in the near future. Everyone is waiting. And it is very important that everyone in Ukraine is waiting," Zelenskyy stressed.

According to the President, it is important that Ukrainians influence the timing of the adoption of laws.

Earlier, the Rada failed the government's draft law on the BES reboot, which was criticised by business and G7 ambassadors