Scholz to make statement on Taurus for Ukraine at ’appropriate time’ - German spokeswoman Hoffmann

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make a statement on the possible transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine at the "appropriate time".

This was stated by the Deputy Spokesperson of the German Federal Government, Christine Hoffmann, at a briefing on Monday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Federal Chancellor will make a statement on this topic at the appropriate time and on the appropriate occasion," Hoffmann said and recalled three criteria for the transfer of weapons (among them - preventing Germany and NATO from being drawn into a war with Russia - ed.)

She stressed that the head of the German government will attend a conference of European leaders in Paris on 26 February.

Hoffmann noted that the working meeting will be held at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and will discuss military assistance to Ukraine.

"Today's meeting provides another opportunity to send a clear message to both the Ukrainian people and Russian President Putin about European unity and determination," the German government representative added.