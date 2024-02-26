Ukraine is very interested in joint arms production with Bulgaria - Zelenskyy

Our country is interested in joint arms production with Bulgaria. We are talking not only about cooperation during the war period, but also in the post-war period.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a briefing with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The Head of State said that he had held talks with the Bulgarian prime minister. In particular, Zelenskyy informed Denkov about the current situation at the front, the main needs of Ukrainian soldiers, priorities, next steps and capabilities of the state.

They also discussed cooperation in the energy sector, which is very important in defence production. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is interested in joint arms production with Bulgaria.

"Ukraine is very interested in joint production with Bulgaria. With other countries as well, but primarily with those that have a great potential in the defence sector. I think this will be a high-quality cooperation, because Bulgaria will be able to get both jobs and money into its economy. And for Ukraine, I believe we will cover the deficit needs that we have today," the President of Ukraine said.

He noted that it was not only about cooperation during the war period, but also in the post-war period.

In addition, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's constant priorities are the most pragmatic cooperation with Bulgaria in political issues and justice.

"We appreciate Bulgaria 's support in putting absolutely fair pressure on Russia, including sanctions work to confiscate the assets of the terrorist state. Today we paid attention to Russia's responsibility for military terror. It is important that Bulgaria is already helping to establish the truth about Russian war criminals and is ready to join the work on bringing Russia to justice for the basic crime of aggression, which gave rise to all other Russian crimes. We also appreciate Bulgaria's support for our movement into the European and Euro-Atlantic communities. This strengthens our common security," Zelenskyy added.

He also added that he had discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula with the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

"This year we are organising the first Global Peace Summit. I will be grateful for Bulgaria's active role in this event and the Prime Minister's support for our proposals," the Head of State concluded.