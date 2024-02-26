Bulgaria will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, - PM Denkov

Bulgaria will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine as part of the joint efforts of the EU and NATO.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said this at a press conference with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I want to remind you that we have never stopped helping Ukraine. And we will continue to provide it regardless of the signing of certain documents - both as part of joint efforts by the EU and NATO and on the basis of bilateral agreements. Help for Ukraine is help for Europe and Bulgaria," he said.

At the same time, Denkov did not disclose the details of military assistance to Kyiv, but noted that "we are constantly increasing our support in the field of diplomacy and military-technical assistance, we check daily what your needs are and what our capabilities are".

The same, he said, applies to humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

Read more: Ukraine is very interested in joint arms production with Bulgaria - Zelenskyy

When asked whether Bulgaria intends to sign a security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, Denkov replied: "The issue of signing security guarantees will be discussed, consultations will take place, and we will make a decision."

The Bulgarian prime minister also said that his country is looking for opportunities to support international efforts to find the right form of compensation for the damage Russia has caused to the Ukrainian people.