Scholz opposed delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine: "This could lead to participation in war"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again opposed the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RND.

"We should in no way be associated with the goals that this system achieves (we are talking about the range of Taurus - Ed.). Therefore, it is not the next option on the agenda. This clarity is also necessary. I'm surprised that some people are not worried at all, they don't even think about whether what we are doing could in some way lead to participation in a war," he said.

Scholz stressed that the Taurus is a very long-range weapon.

"And what the British and French are doing in terms of target control and the accompanying target control is impossible to do in Germany. Anyone who has dealt with this system knows that," the chancellor added.

Scholz said he was "very annoyed by the lack of balance between what is really needed now and the discussion about this system (Taurus - Ed.)".

"What Ukraine lacks is ammunition for all possible lengths and distances, but not fundamentally from Germany," he said.