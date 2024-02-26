Zelenskyy signs law on demobilization of conscripts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs a law on the demobilization of conscripts.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the card of the draft law on amendments to Chapter XII "Final Provisions" of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding the terms of military service.

Earlier, the Rada adopted a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts with a 12-month deferral from further mobilization.

"Conscripts whose term of military service, established by part one of Article 23 of this Law, expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established terms in accordance with part nine of Article 23 of this Law shall be discharged from military service to the reserve within the terms determined by a Decree of the President of Ukraine," the draft law says.

