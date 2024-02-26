Bulgaria has not yet made decision on providing security guarantees to Ukraine. There will be consultations - Prime Minister Denkov

Bulgaria has not yet made a decision on providing security guarantees for Ukraine. The country plans to hold consultations, after which a decision will be made.

This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The issue of signing security guarantees will be discussed. Consultations will be held, and we will make a decision. I want to emphasize once again that our country has never stopped in its assistance to Ukraine," the Bulgarian prime minister said.

He added that his country will continue to provide aid to Ukraine regardless of the signed agreements. The support will be provided as part of the joint efforts of the European Union and NATO, as well as on the basis of bilateral agreements.

"We will sign two such agreements today. Because helping Ukraine is helping Europe and Bulgaria," Denkov said.