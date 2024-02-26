Russians are trying to storm Orlivka from three sides after Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrawal from Lastochkine - Lykhovii

Russian invaders are attempting to storm Orlivka from three sides after the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from Lastochkine in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Tavria OSTG, Dmytro Lykhovii, said this on the air of the United News telethon, commenting on the situation after the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from Lastochkino.

"The defence forces have indeed withdrawn from the village of Lastochkino, which is located immediately to the west of Avdiivka. There are difficult terrain conditions there, a cascade of small reservoirs, and this qualifies as stabilisation of the defence line, a certain levelling of it. The enemy continues to attempt offensive actions in the direction of Orlivka, it is conducting them from three directions, but they are unsuccessful," said Lykhovii.

He emphasised that the units of the Defence Forces are making every effort to "destroy the enemy, who continues to attack with larger assault groups, sparing no effort to spare their "cannon fodder", having an advantage in aviation and artillery".

According to the spokesman, in the Avdiivka direction, Russian aviation and artillery are turning fortifications and settlements into ruins, which is why sometimes the Defence Forces are forced to withdraw.

Likhoviy reminded that the enemy conducted 45 airstrikes and 72 assault operations in this area over the last day. The occupants are dropping guided aerial bombs from a considerable distance from the contact line, where enemy aircraft are out of reach of Ukrainian air defence.

"And since the warhead of these bombs is very large - 250 kg, 500 kg or 1000 kg - their destructive capacity is very high, they turn fortifications and settlements into solid ruins with nothing to hold on to. That's why our units are forced to withdraw from their positions in some places. However, I emphasise that the contact line remains dynamic, with some manoeuvres being made to positions that are more secure," explained the spokesman.

Lykhovii added that after Russian aviation and artillery "destroyed everything ahead", their assault groups are entering the destroyed settlements. However, they are often driven out of captured villages or positions by the Defence Forces.

Lykhovii also said that in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy carried out six assault operations over the past day. "There is an open area there and the enemy is still attacking with small assault groups, but gradually increasing their number, using armoured vehicles, with the landing of troops in the area of Robotyne. However, against the background of the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, where there were more than 40 enemy attacks in Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, and Pobieda, Zaporizhzhia direction is hot, but there is less news of any enemy successes," he said.

The spokesman also noted that the weather conditions allow the enemy to move personnel on ATVs, which means the occupants are diversifying their tactics.