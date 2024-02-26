AFU repelled 79 Russian attacks over last day. Enemy launched one missile and 58 air strikes - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on February 26, 2024.

This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The seven hundred and thirty-third day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 79 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 58 air strikes, fired 70 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there were killed and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups. Designated units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It conducted air strikes near the settlements of Nova Sich in the Sumy region and Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy, Bleshnia, Hremiach in Chernihiv region; Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Mykytske, Shalyhyne, Pavlivka, Khotin, Popivka in Sumy region; Huriv Kozachok, Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhunivka, Stroivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the defense forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka and Tabaivka, and another 14 enemy attacks near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock our troops out from their positions. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 410,700 people (+880 per day), 6555 tanks, 9993 artillery systems, 12478 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to break through the defense of our troops. Artillery and mortar shelling hit more than 10 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks near the towns of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and New York in the Donetsk region. Also, more than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Andriivka and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of New York, Ocheretyne, Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Ocheretyne, Vovche, Berdychi, Stepove, Orlivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times. In addition, our defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Pobieda in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. Such settlements of the Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Read more: Enemy tried to break through Ukrainian troops’ defense 40 times in Marinka sector - General Staff

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Prechystivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched air strikes near Novoselivka, Liubymivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made 4 attempts to assault the positions of our troops.

About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including the city of Kherson and Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav in Kherson region; Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region. During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck at 9 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control point, 1 ground control station of the enemy's UAVs," the report says.

Read more: There were 81 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Enemy launched 4 missiles and 73 air strikes, - General Staff