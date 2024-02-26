Ukraine and Norway start negotiations on security guarantees

Ukraine has begun negotiations with Norway on signing a security guarantee agreement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the President of Ukraine.

It is noted that Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva began negotiations with Norway on a bilateral security agreement.

The Norwegian delegation was headed by Christian Sise, Special Representative of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine.

"Norway is our key partner in Northern Europe, one of the leaders of the coalition of warplanes that has been supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. That is why it is important that today we have started the process of formalizing the security commitments of our countries," emphasized Zhovkva.

The parties discussed the main structural elements and blocks of the future agreement and agreed on a schedule for further work.

