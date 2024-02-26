Germany hands over new aid package to Ukraine: artillery shells, drones and demining vehicles
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.
According to the list on the German government's website, Ukraine has recently received:
- 14 thousand rounds of 155 mm ammunition
- 4 WISENT demining vehicles 1;
- 3 mobile remote-controlled and protected demining systems;
- materials for the disposal of explosive ordnance;
- 250 demining kits;
- 10 Vector reconnaissance UAVs with spare parts;
- 22 anti-drone detection and suppression systems;
- 12 SatCom terminals;
- 4 vehicles for border protection.
The German government has also updated the list of assistance it plans to provide to Ukraine in the future. It includes 10 additional Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and evacuation vehicles and 20 anti-drone sensors and jammers.
Earlier this month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin that Germany was preparing to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth €1.1 billion.
In total, Germany has allocated or committed €28 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including €7 billion through 2024. Germany is the second largest provider of military aid to Ukraine.