Police reported that about 700 local residents remain in Avdiivka

According to police, about 700 people have not left Avdiivka.

This was stated by Pavlo Diachenko, an inspector of the communications department of the National Police in Donetsk region and a member of the White Angel evacuation team, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"This is not absolute information, but we understand that about 700 residents remained in Avdiivka," he said.

He noted that when the White Angels crew talked to residents of Avdiivka, no one openly supported Russia or the occupiers.

"When the police crew of the White Angels communicated with people every day, evacuated, helped, brought humanitarian aid, no one said to their face that they were waiting for Russia. No, it was just someone silently accepting humanitarian aid or something else," Dyachenko added.

At the same time, commenting on the videos with local residents distributed by the Russian side, he emphasized that locals "meeting" the occupiers is "not a mass phenomenon."

