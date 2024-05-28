Enemy has partial success in one of areas in Kupyansk sector - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

To date, 97 combat engagements have taken place. The situation in the Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, Kharkiv and Vremivsk sectors remained the most intense today.

Shelling of Ukraine

Over the course of the day, the enemy launched two missile attacks involving two rockets and 43 air strikes involving 50 GABs, and used 418 kamikaze drones. It fired more than 2,900 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, 10 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. Six enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk. Fighting continues near Starytsia and Tykhyi. The situation is under control, our troops are active and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Kupyansk sector, seven attacks by Russian invaders were repelled in the vicinity of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. In one of the areas, the enemy had partial success. In addition, two battles continue near Miasozharivka. Defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy tried to advance towards Terny five times. Three attacks were repelled, two more combat engagements are ongoing. The situation is under control, no losses of Ukrainian positions were incurred.

In the Siverskyi sector, our defenders repelled five enemy assaults in the areas of Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Vyimka. The enemy was not successful. The situation remains tense near Bilohorivka, where fighting is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attempts to approach Chasovyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, units of our grouping repelled 21 enemy attacks. Eleven assault attempts by Russians to break through further from Ocheretyne were unsuccessful. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers prevented five enemy attacks in the area of Novoselivka Persha. Fighting is ongoing near Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Nevelske. The situation is tense in some areas. Defence forces are taking active measures to prevent the enemy from advancing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has lost more than 350 men in this sector in killed and wounded and 27 pieces of weapons and military equipment. Among them, one tank, nine armoured combat vehicles, three vehicles and three cannons were destroyed.

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector. Fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka. The situation is complicated south of Kostiantynivka village, where our troops are taking active stabilisation measures.

In the Vremivsk sector, four enemy assaults towards Urozhaine and two towards Staromaiorsk were repelled. At the same time, the enemy continues to attempt to break through our defences near Staromaiorsk, where three battles are currently underway. The situation is under control of our units.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian invaders suffered another setback when they tried to storm our positions near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, at the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper, seven enemy attempts to push our units back in the Krynky area failed.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Strikes on the enemy

Since the beginning of the day, our aviation, missile and artillery units have struck 24 areas of personnel concentration and two artillery systems.