CCD has warned of new Russian IPSOs: Second front from Belarus, illegitimacy of Zelenskyy, "forced" mobilisation

The Centre for Countering Disinformation has predicted how Russian disinformation campaigns will develop next week.

This was written in the telegram channel of the CCD, Censor.NET reports.

The second front from Belarus

Thus, the Centre predicts that the enemy propaganda will intensify the IPSO to open a second front on the part of Belarus. In the near future, a number of provocative statements by the top leadership of the Russian Federation and Belarus with threats against Ukraine are expected. The main goal of this IPSO is to stir up mass panic in Ukrainian society.

Discrediting Zelenskyy's legitimacy and the Ukrainian peace formula

"The emergence of the 'legitimate' Viktor Yanukovych, according to Russians, in the information field is not accidental, and there is a high probability that Russian propaganda will oppose him to Zelenskyy. It is predicted that within the framework of the IPSO regarding the alleged illegitimacy of the President of Ukraine, Russia will also discredit the Ukrainian peace formula," the CCD notes.

Read more: Information about alleged occupation of Vovchansk does not correspond to reality - Center for countering disinformation

"Violent" mobilisation

The Russians will emphasise that Ukraine will face an economic crisis due to the mobilisation of men from enterprises. Information provocations are also expected regarding riots by employees of enterprises due to the granting of employers the authority to issue summonses.

"Total" poverty

"It is likely that Russian propaganda will pay considerable attention to the topic of increasing tariffs and the exchange rate against the hryvnia in Ukraine, predicting total poverty for Ukrainians. Also, hostile media will promote the narrative that Zelenskyy wants to continue the war and is extorting money from the population," the Centre informs.

Read more: Russian Telegram channels spread fake about burying Ukrainian evaders alive - CCD