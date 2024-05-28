Soldiers of 47th Brigade repelled morning attack by occupiers and destroyed tank, IFV-2, APC and Russian infantry. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th "Magura" SMB destroyed a tank, an IFV-2, an APC and Russian infantry in the Pokrovsk area.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters published fragments of their successful confrontation with the occupiers on their social media pages.

"The Muscovites started the morning with an assault in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians limited visibility on the battlefield with a smoke screen. The oncoming sun also hindered our pilots. In fact, it is difficult to concentrate in such languages, but nothing is impossible for the fighters of Strike Drones Company. As a result, the Russians lost their equipment and paid with their miserable lives," the fighters write in the commentary to the video.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone tore off leg of occupier who tried to escape. VIDEO 18+