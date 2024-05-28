Ukraine and Belgium sign agreement on security guarantees

Today, on 28 May 2024, in Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation and long-term support.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Presidential Office.

Belgium's commitments

As noted, Belgium will allocate at least EUR 977 million in military assistance to Ukraine this year. This commitment, as well as the readiness to support our country during the ten-year term of the agreement, is enshrined in this document.

Read more: Belgium has confirmed its intention to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU in June

30 F-16 for Ukraine

According to the President's Office, for the first time, such a security agreement specifies a specific number of military aircraft to be provided to Ukraine - 30 F-16s by 2028. At the same time, the first fighters are to be delivered this year.

"Belgium guarantees that it will provide timely security assistance, modern military equipment and weapons, taking into account Ukraine's needs in the field of air and air defence, maritime security, demining and within the coalition on ammunition, and will facilitate military training," the statement said.

Cooperation in the defence industry

Separate sections of the document are devoted to bilateral cooperation in the defence industry, support for the Ukrainian peace formula, strengthening sanctions, compensation for damages, bringing the aggressor to justice, using confiscated Russian assets for Ukraine's needs, and assisting in economic recovery and reconstruction. Cooperation in the areas of intelligence, cybersecurity and countering disinformation will be deepened.

Read more: Ukraine and Spain signed agreement on security guarantees

In the agreement, Belgium clearly reaffirms its support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

With which countries has Ukraine already signed security agreements?

Belgium is the 11th country with which Ukraine has signed a bilateral security agreement to implement the provisions of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on 12 July last year. In total, 32 countries have already joined the declaration. Prior to this, Ukraine signed bilateral agreements with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia and Spain.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Belgium would provide Ukraine with 30 F-16s by 2028, with the first fighter jets arriving by the end of this year.

F-16 fighters for Ukraine

Earlier, Danish Ambassador Ole Egberg Mikkelsen said that Ukraine would receive the first F-16s in the summer.

Belgium has announced that it will accelerate its efforts to deliver F-16s to Ukraine as early as 2024.

Pentagon chief Austin said in April that the first F-16s would start arriving in Ukraine with trained pilots in 2024.

The Netherlands will start sending F-16s to Ukraine in autumn 2024.