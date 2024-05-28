Since beginning of day, enemy has not advanced in Kharkiv sector. Fighting continues in Vodiane area - General Staff

Over the past day, 115 combat engagements took place. Since the beginning of the day on 28 May, 45 combat engagements have already taken place on the frontline.

Enemy attacks on Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 61 air strikes using 93 GABs, 1,050 kamikaze drone strikes, and over four thousand attacks from various types of weapons, including 138 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery struck 24 areas of concentration of personnel and two artillery systems of the Russian occupiers.

As a result, the total losses of the invaders over the past day amounted to about 1,500 people. The enemy also lost 21 tanks, 40 armoured combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, one MLRS, 15 tactical UAVs, 46 vehicles and four pieces of special equipment.

The General Staff also reminds that on the night of 28 May 2024, the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with three Shahed-type attack UAVs from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia). The Air Force units successfully shot down the enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions.

Ukrainian soldiers are resolutely holding their positions, sometimes taking active fire and destroying the invaders.

Situation from the beginning of the day

According to the General Staff, 45 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The occupants carried out seven air strikes using nine GABs, fired 656 times at the positions of our troops using various types of weapons. Russian terrorists also used 43 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants did not conduct any assault operations since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops are strengthening their defences and keeping the Russian invaders under fire control.

According to updated data, the enemy lost over 250 people in this sector over the past day, 54 of them irretrievably. An occupant's tank, two artillery systems, five vehicles and five units of special equipment were also destroyed. In addition, two armoured combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, six vehicles and a unit of special equipment were damaged.

Seven firefights have already taken place in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day. In the areas of Petropavlivka, Druzheliubivka and Nevske, six attacks were repelled without success for the enemy. Another firefight in the area of Nevske is ongoing.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman sector, five hostile attacks are currently underway in the areas of Terny, Torske and Bilohorivka. Our defenders successfully repelled one attack in the area of Torske and Bilohorivka. No positions were lost.

The enemy is also trying to be active in the Siverskyi sector. Ukrainian troops repelled one attack and four more are ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has tried to improve the tactical situation four times since the beginning of the day. He is conducting assault operations near Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Three enemy attempts to advance were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defence forces. A firefight is currently ongoing in the area of Andriivka. No positions were lost. The situation is under control.

As in the previous day, the situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector. Eight combat engagements are currently taking place there. Seven attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Prohres and Novoselivka Persha have been repelled so far. Ukrainian defence forces continue to make efforts to stabilise the situation in this area.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have suffered 100 casualties. Nine enemy armoured combat vehicles and two cars were destroyed.

According to the updated figures, the Russian aggressor lost 369 people in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. An enemy tank, 10 armoured combat vehicles, four vehicles and three cannons were destroyed. In addition, six armoured combat vehicles, three vehicles and three cannons were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, one attack near Kostiantynivka has already been repelled. The battle in the area of Vodiane is ongoing. The enemy is trying to push our defenders from their positions with intense fire. Ukrainian defence forces are making every effort to stabilise the situation.

Situation in the South

Since the beginning of the day in the Vremivsk sector, our troops have been repelling an attack near Rozdolne. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian troops back from Krynky.

There were no significant changes in other areas.